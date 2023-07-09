SUNDAY SPOTLIGHT: One-On-One with Representative Juan Ciscomani

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Representative Juan Ciscomani, who represents Arizona’s sixth Congressional District, says reaching across the aisle and working with democrats is a big step when it comes to getting things done. He’s a co-sponsor on several democratic bills that focus on big issues including water rights and veterans affairs.

“I think if you’re looking for it, you’ll find people on the other side of the aisle willing to work with you on issues that matter,” he says.

As Congress gets ready to head back after the July 4th recess, Ciscomani says there’s a lot to look at, including the National Defense Authorization Act. Ciscomani, Arizona’s only voice on the powerful Appropriations Commmittee, says he’s looking hard at spending.

Ciscomani, while not endorsing a candidate running for President in 2024 yet, says he wants to see a Republican in the White House. He also says he’s running for re-election.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.