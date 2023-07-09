Advertise
Woman hospitalized after being rescued from 7-foot hole in Prescott Valley

It is not known how the woman ended up in the hole.
It is not known how the woman ended up in the hole.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is in the hospital after being rescued from a hole in Prescott Valley on Sunday afternoon.

First responders with Arizona Fire and Medical were called about a woman who had fallen into a 7-foot hole while walking to her mailbox near Coyote Springs Road and Mummy View Drive. Crews arrived and performed a technical rope rescue to pull her out of the hole, and she was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

