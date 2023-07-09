Woman hospitalized after being rescued from 7-foot hole in Prescott Valley

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is in the hospital after being rescued from a hole in Prescott Valley on Sunday afternoon.

First responders with Arizona Fire and Medical were called about a woman who had fallen into a 7-foot hole while walking to her mailbox near Coyote Springs Road and Mummy View Drive. Crews arrived and performed a technical rope rescue to pull her out of the hole, and she was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown.

Crews responded for an elderly female trapped in a 7’ hole in #PrescottValley. E59 performed a technical rope rescue. The patient was transported via ambulance for further treatment; our thoughts are with her. Prior to leaving, our crew marked off the area. #AZFire pic.twitter.com/Jc8joaNxZ4 — Central Arizona Fire & Medical (@centralazfire) July 9, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.