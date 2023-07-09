Woman hospitalized after being rescued from 7-foot hole in Prescott Valley
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is in the hospital after being rescued from a hole in Prescott Valley on Sunday afternoon.
First responders with Arizona Fire and Medical were called about a woman who had fallen into a 7-foot hole while walking to her mailbox near Coyote Springs Road and Mummy View Drive. Crews arrived and performed a technical rope rescue to pull her out of the hole, and she was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown.
