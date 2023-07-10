Attorney General Mayes warns consumers about unscrupulous moving companies

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - While most moves happen without incident, moving can quickly become a nightmare when things go wrong. Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes warns Arizona consumers, about “hostage loads,” a prevalent scam among movers.

In a hostage load situation, a moving company gives a consumer a low estimate to move but then substantially increases the price once items are loaded on the mover’s truck. If the customer doesn’t pay the new price, the mover holds the belongings hostage and, in many instances, drives away with the truck full of belongings.

“Movers who unlawfully take consumers’ property hostage are essentially thieves masquerading as movers,” said Attorney General Kris Mayes. “Arizona law does not allow moving companies to take property hostage illegally. Consumers who face this situation should immediately call law enforcement.”

Arizona’s Hostage Load Law (A.R.S. §§ 44-1611 to 44-1616) prohibits intrastate movers from demanding payment and refusing to deliver or unload household goods unless movers comply with specific statutory requirements. For example, it is illegal for a moving company to refuse to deliver or unload goods once you pay the “total estimated price” in the signed contract.

If an intrastate mover refuses to unload your property but does not fully comply with Arizona’s Hostage Load Law, the mover is unlawfully holding your property. Seek help from local law enforcement immediately if a mover attempts to hold your goods “hostage” for additional payment. Peace officers can direct a mover to deliver and unload goods being held unlawfully during in-state moves. A.R.S. §§ 44-1614(c).

Attorney General Mayes encourages consumers to follow these tips to reduce the chances of being scammed during an in-state move:

Thoroughly research moving companies before signing a contract. Before hiring a company, check the company’s complaint history and reputation with organizations such as the Better Business Bureau and read any online reviews. Arizona has no registration law or professional licensing requirement for movers.

Get moving quotes in writing. Before moving, obtain at least three written estimates. In-state moves are usually based on hourly charges.

Beware of extremely low estimates. Dishonest moving companies may give you a low estimate before moving to get your business but demand more money later.

It could be deceptive if the estimate sounds too good to be true.

Ask about all possible charges and additional fees. Moving companies may charge additional fees for travel time, going up and down stairs, gas, packing materials, or other minimum charges. Make sure you receive a detailed up-front written estimate.

Do not pay cash or a large deposit before the move. Beware of movers requiring a large up-front deposit, cash payment, or payment in full beforehand. Using a credit card provides some protection if there is a dispute.

Move valuable items yourself: Cash, electronics, jewelry, medications, medical equipment, and bank records. Do not leave these items out during your move.

Be present during the move. Be there to ask questions, give directions, and ensure nothing is left behind.

Do not sign blank or incomplete documents. Get copies of everything you sign. Untrustworthy movers can insert unapproved terms or fees into blank spaces on documents.

If you are involved in a hostage load situation, immediately contact your local law enforcement agency and the Arizona Department of Public Safety at 602-223-5000 or by email at AZmovers@azdps.gov.

If you believe you are a victim of consumer fraud, you can file a complaint with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. You can also contact the Consumer Information and Complaints Unit in Phoenix at (602) 542-5763, in Tucson at (520) 628-6648, and outside of the metro Phoenix area at (800) 352-8431.

