Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Drop in gas prices could offer relief for Arizona’s small businesses

AAA reports Arizona is seeing an average of $3.79 for regular gas, which makes for happy wallets for the small businesses still hurting from the steep trend.
By Casey Torres
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:54 PM MST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’re finally getting some relief at the gas pump. Who could forget paying over $5.00 last year? AAA reports Arizona is seeing an average of $3.79 for regular gas on Sunday. The drop makes for happy wallets, especially for the small businesses still hurting from the steep trend. “I always put in lot of love into what I do,” said Anthony Perez.

Perez is the owner of Los Muertos Salsa. “I make it the way that my grandma taught me how to make it and how my mom taught me,” he said. His family’s recipe has garnered attention. Perez said his salsas have won Best of the Valley three years in a row.

Although popular, his company hasn’t had it all too easy. “We’ve definitely downsized a little bit. We used to have our own storefront, but due to the economy and trying to find people to work, we decided to work out of another kitchen,” he said. “Deliveries were definitely profitable for us, good for us during the pandemic.”

A successful pandemic pivot to delivery, only to hit another obstacle. “Now we had to stop because of gas prices and also trying to find people wanting to work to do the actual delivery for us,” he said.

AAA shows Arizona’s prices for regular gas averaged $5.04 this time last year. Sunday’s average statewide was $3.79. Last month’s average was $4.33. “As a small business, you just kind of have to roll with the punches,” said Perez. If the prices continue to drop, Perez hopes he can offer delivery once again in the fall. “We’re just working towards that. We just want to reestablish ourselves at a new location, as far as for the production, and then go from there,” he said.

Perez said he’s been selling his salsas at farmer’s markets, and it’s what’s helping him stay afloat. If all goes well with bringing back deliveries and finding a new location, Perez hopes to expand his business in the next year or two.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead in Tucson crash, another man arrested
Man dead in Tucson crash, another man arrested
Crews responding to rockslide at Sabino Canyon recreation area
UPDATE: Rockslide causes some closures at Sabino Canyon recreation area
MCSO detectives arrested Anthonie Ruinard for the murder of 18-year-old Parker League.
Tucson restaurant owner behind bars for gruesome murder of teen in Apache Junction
The first tiny home made from plastic has arrived in Tucson
The first tiny home made from plastic has arrived in Tucson
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say

Latest News

Late arrival of monsoon appears to be getting closer
Accessory structures, known as casitas or tiny homes, are now allowed at Tucson residences.
Tucson city leaders want to hear from you for new ADU, Casita design contest
Tucson city leaders want to hear from you for new ADU, Casita design contest
Tucson city leaders want to hear from you for new ADU, Casita design contest
Crews responding to rockslide at Sabino Canyon recreation area
UPDATE: Rockslide causes some closures at Sabino Canyon recreation area