FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Heat, humidity, and daily storm chances

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Excessive Heat Warning that was in effect for southern Arizona has been cancelled for most of the area, due to an increase in moisture and slight decrease in temperatures. This added moisture will lead to muggier air and a chance for afternoon/evening storms – primarily from Tucson to the south and east. Our storm chances become more isolated starting Thursday, allowing temperatures to heat back up to near daily records by the weekend.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 105°. 30% chance of storms.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 104°. 30% chance of storms.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 106°. 40% chance of storms.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 108°. Slight chance of a storm.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 108°. Slight chance of a storm.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 110°. Slight chance of a storm.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 110°. Slight chance of a storm.

