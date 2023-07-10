FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms Threaten Tucson Early This Week

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – The forecast will be similar to what we had today through Wednesday, with scattered afternoon/evening storms remaining in the 104-107 temperature range. The chance of storms will diminish slightly later this week as we could see temps rise back up around the 110 range, once again through next weekend.

** Note: The Excessive Heat Warning was lifted for Santa Cruz and Eastern Pima County (including Tucson). Therefore, we have removed the “First Alert Action” days through Thursday. However, the Excessive Heat Warning remains for western portions of Pima (including for Tohono O’odham), Pinal, Graham, and Greenlee counties. **

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 105°. Scattered storms.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 105°. Scattered storms.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 106°. Scattered storms.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 108°. Isolated storms possible.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 109°. Isolated storms possible.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 110°. Isolated storms possible.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 110°. Isolated storms possible.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.