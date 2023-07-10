Tucson city leaders want to hear from you for new ADU, Casita design contest

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The city of Tucson has been awarded a grant to help with affordable housing and now they need to hear from you to get your ideas.

The money will go toward part of an accessory dwelling unit, or casita design competition. The city wants to see what you can come up with to be put in a catalog or magazine for folks who want to buy one.

About 80 ADU’s have been ordered in the last year in Tucson. People can get them on their properties to use as more housing, or to rent out. But leaders say the cost of building these is an issue.

People have to pay to design one and then have it built. With this catalog leaders say this should help drive costs down.

Since this is a design contest leaders will want to hear from the community.

”We’re really excited to work with the community and expand this option that has a lot of interest and the more we reduce those barriers the more beneficial it’ll be for the city of Tucson,” section manager for co-development for the City of Tucson planning and development services Dan Bursuck said.

The city is working on a more concrete timeline, the contest rules, and info on a public meeting. There will be awards for those chosen.

All of that information is expected to come out by the end of July and we’ll post updates when that happens.

