Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson city leaders want to hear from you for new ADU, Casita design contest

Tucson city leaders want to hear from you for new ADU, Casita design contest
By Jack Cooper
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:48 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The city of Tucson has been awarded a grant to help with affordable housing and now they need to hear from you to get your ideas.

The money will go toward part of an accessory dwelling unit, or casita design competition. The city wants to see what you can come up with to be put in a catalog or magazine for folks who want to buy one.

About 80 ADU’s have been ordered in the last year in Tucson. People can get them on their properties to use as more housing, or to rent out. But leaders say the cost of building these is an issue.

People have to pay to design one and then have it built. With this catalog leaders say this should help drive costs down.

Since this is a design contest leaders will want to hear from the community.

”We’re really excited to work with the community and expand this option that has a lot of interest and the more we reduce those barriers the more beneficial it’ll be for the city of Tucson,” section manager for co-development for the City of Tucson planning and development services Dan Bursuck said.

The city is working on a more concrete timeline, the contest rules, and info on a public meeting. There will be awards for those chosen.

All of that information is expected to come out by the end of July and we’ll post updates when that happens.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead in Tucson crash, another man arrested
Man dead in Tucson crash, another man arrested
Crews responding to rockslide at Sabino Canyon recreation area
UPDATE: Rockslide causes some closures at Sabino Canyon recreation area
MCSO detectives arrested Anthonie Ruinard for the murder of 18-year-old Parker League.
Tucson restaurant owner behind bars for gruesome murder of teen in Apache Junction
The first tiny home made from plastic has arrived in Tucson
The first tiny home made from plastic has arrived in Tucson
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say

Latest News

Tucson city leaders want to hear from you for new ADU, Casita design contest
Tucson city leaders want to hear from you for new ADU, Casita design contest
Crews responding to rockslide at Sabino Canyon recreation area
UPDATE: Rockslide causes some closures at Sabino Canyon recreation area
Man dead in Tucson crash, another man arrested
Man dead in Tucson crash, another man arrested
Tucson will see a high of 104 degrees with similar temperatures expected around the region.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temperatures and possible rain in southern Arizona