Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

VIDEO: Harry Styles hit in eye by object thrown on stage

Harry Styles was apparently hit in the eye by an object thrown at the stage while he was performing in Vienna on Saturday. (Source: Twitter/@Maddison200596/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Harry Styles is the latest victim in a string of incidents in which concertgoers throw objects at artists mid-show.

The English star was hit in the eye by an object thrown at the stage while he was performing in Vienna on Saturday, marking the latest incident in a growing list of similar situations in recent weeks.

Video footage posted on social media by attendees shows the “As It Was” singer walking on the stage as an object hits him square in the eye during a “Love on Tour” concert.

He is seen flinching in pain when the object hits and bent over while bringing his hands to his head to collect himself before continuing to walk forward.

Styles has yet to update his followers on his social media, but CNN has reached out to a representative for the singer seeking comment.

The incident took place just days after Adele warned the audience at her Las Vegas residency not to throw objects at artists.

Other artists who have recently been hit with objects onstage are Drake, Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and Ava Max, as seen in various videos posted to social media.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead in Tucson crash, another man arrested
Man dead in Tucson crash, another man arrested
Crews responding to rockslide at Sabino Canyon recreation area
UPDATE: Rockslide causes some closures at Sabino Canyon recreation area
MCSO detectives arrested Anthonie Ruinard for the murder of 18-year-old Parker League.
Tucson restaurant owner behind bars for gruesome murder of teen in Apache Junction
The first tiny home made from plastic has arrived in Tucson
The first tiny home made from plastic has arrived in Tucson
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say

Latest News

FILE - Hill Harper, a cast member in the television series "The Good Doctor" arrives at the...
Hill Harper, actor on ‘CSI: NY’ and ‘The Good Doctor,’ is running for US Senate in Michigan
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
FILE - A missing teen girl was found at Camp Pendleton.
Missing 14-year-old girl found at Camp Pendleton
King Charles III, Biden participate in arrival ceremony
Mementos and candles are seen at a memorial for Dymir Stanton, 29, a victim of a fatal shooting...
Philadelphia shootings may have begun nearly 2 days earlier than police thought