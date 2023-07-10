Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

You can get free fries from McDonald’s this week. Here’s how

McDonald's is giving away free fries on National French Fry Day.
McDonald's is giving away free fries on National French Fry Day.(McDonald's)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:17 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – French fry fans have a new day to celebrate their favorite side at McDonald’s.

The fast food franchise is marking National French Fry Day on Thursday, July 13 with a side of free fries of any size.

McDonald’s said you can score yours free of charge by ordering online using the McDonald’s app and that no purchase is necessary.

More information can be found via the McDonald’s app.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead in Tucson crash, another man arrested
Man dead in Tucson crash, another man arrested
Crews responding to rockslide at Sabino Canyon recreation area
UPDATE: Rockslide causes some closures at Sabino Canyon recreation area
MCSO detectives arrested Anthonie Ruinard for the murder of 18-year-old Parker League.
Tucson restaurant owner behind bars for gruesome murder of teen in Apache Junction
The first tiny home made from plastic has arrived in Tucson
The first tiny home made from plastic has arrived in Tucson
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Las Vegas Police Department shows Officer Caleb...
Las Vegas police officer accused of stealing nearly $165k in a trio of casino heists to face jurors
Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway...
Relentless rain floods roads in Northeast, leads to evacuations, rescues
FILE - A missing teen girl was found at Camp Pendleton.
US military police find missing 14-year-old girl in barracks on California Marine Corps base
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after...
James Lewis, suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed 7 people in the Chicago area in 1982, dead
Michael Burham is being sought after escaping from a Pennsylvania jail days ago, police said.
Pennsylvania police searching for escaped homicide suspect find possible campsites near jail