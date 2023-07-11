Advertise
Arguments in transgender sports ban lawsuit

By John Macaluso
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:31 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The case is called Doe vs. Horne and it could have a huge impact of sports in Arizona for years to come.

In a federal courtroom in Tucson on Monday, July 10, arguments were heard in a lawsuit that is challenging Arizona’s ban on transgender male athletes competing in women’s sports.

The law went into effect last year.

The plaintiffs are asking for a preliminary injunction, arguing the ban has the potential to cause irreparable harm to athletes. Their clients are two transgender people who want to play sports.

Both are on puberty-blocking medications and want to play soccer and volleyball in their respective schools.

Their attorneys claim they don’t have an athletic advantage but the defendants, including Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne, disagree.

”It is cosmically unfair to expect girls to have to compete against males in sports,” Horne said after the hearing. “The females should be able to compete against each other, and that way they have a chance to excel, and get college scholarships and maybe go to the Olympics and do whatever they want to do.

“But once you put males in there, they are devastated. They don’t have a chance to do that and I think that’s totally unfair.”

The defense argued transgender athletes are displacing other athletes and questioned the efficacy of puberty medications.

13 News tried to reach out to the plaintiffs but wasn’t able to catch them after the hearing.

The judge took the preliminary injunction under advisement and will set a date for a ruling.

