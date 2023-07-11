Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Church arson suspect arrested on robbery charge

31-year-old, Edison J. Thomas
31-year-old, Edison J. Thomas(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:23 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The man accused of setting fire to a Tucson church on June 21 has been charged with another crime.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 31-year-old Edison J. Thomas was arrested on Monday, July 10.

The PCSD said Thomas went into a convenience store on July 6, even though he had been banned from there.

The store, located near Wetmore and Romeo, is across the street from the church he is accused of trying to burn down.

Thomas allegedly picked up a water bottle before the store’s clerk told him to leave. The PCSD said Thomas walked out with the water bottle without paying, so the clerk followed him into the parking lot.

Thomas allegedly then threatened and hit the clerk before running away.

