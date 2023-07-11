Church arson suspect arrested on robbery charge

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The man accused of setting fire to a Tucson church on June 21 has been charged with another crime.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 31-year-old Edison J. Thomas was arrested on Monday, July 10.

The PCSD said Thomas went into a convenience store on July 6, even though he had been banned from there.

The store, located near Wetmore and Romeo, is across the street from the church he is accused of trying to burn down.

Thomas allegedly picked up a water bottle before the store’s clerk told him to leave. The PCSD said Thomas walked out with the water bottle without paying, so the clerk followed him into the parking lot.

Thomas allegedly then threatened and hit the clerk before running away.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.