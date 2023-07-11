Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Monsoon showing signs of life

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:49 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Plentiful moisture will lead to muggier air and a chance for afternoon/evening storms – primarily from Tucson to the south and east – Tuesday and Wednesday. Our storm chances become more isolated starting Thursday, as high pressure settles over the area. This slightly drier pattern could cause temperatures to heat up to near daily records by the weekend.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 104°. 40% chance of storms.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 105°. 30% chance of storms.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 107°. 20%

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 108°. Slight chance of a storm.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 110°. Slight chance of a storm.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 110°. Slight chance of a storm.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 109°. 30% chance of storms.

