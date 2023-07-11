Advertise
Man arrested in April death of woman in Pima County

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:55 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says a man is facing murder charges after a woman’s death back in April.

PCSD says 43-year-old Roger Johnston was arrested Monday, July 10.

PCSD says deputies responded to a home in the 2900 block of West Curly Horn Road April 23 for a rescue call.

A male caller, later identified as Johnston, told 911 a woman fell from a ladder and he was performing CPR.

The woman, identified as 38-year-old Abagail Smith, later died at the hospital.

PCSD says detectives returned to the scene after some of the details in Smith’s death did not add up.

After collecting evidence and conducting multiple interviews, the investigation revealed that probable cause existed to charge Roger Johnston with 2nd degree murder for the death of Abagail Smith.

