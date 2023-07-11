PCSD arrest drive-by shooting suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened on February 14.

The PCSD says Trenden Garcia turned himself in to the Pascua Yaqui Police Department on Monday, July 10.

Deputies say he is awaiting extradition to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on the charges of drive-by shooting and three counts of aggravated assault.

