Pima Animal Care Center and Friends of PACC to unveil new mobile veterinary

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima Animal Care Center officials and its nonprofit partner, Friends of PACC , will unveil a new mobile medical unit on July 12 to provide critical veterinary care across Pima County.

The ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m. in PACC’s multi-purpose room and adjacent Muth Family Patio. The vehicle will be parked directly in front of the patio.

The trailer unit and towing vehicle were purchased by Friends of PACC using community donations and grants. Donated to Pima County, the trailer unit will be named ‘Karen’s Karing Van’ in honor of Karen Bright, a longtime Friends of PACC supporter who passed away in 2022.

Karen’s husband, Clark Bright, will speak at the ceremony, along with PACC’s Director of Veterinary Services, Dr. Jennifer Wilcox, and Friends of PACC Executive Director Torre Chisholm.

Karen’s Karing Van will mobilize PACC’s veterinarians and animal technicians team to save lives across the county. The unit’s goal is to proactively address pet health issues before they lead to animals being surrendered to PACC or other local shelters.

Services will vary depending on the needs of the communities the mobile unit will serve. The sites the medical unit will visit will be based on zip code data collected from PACC.

“Every family helped with a medical procedure and vaccine in the community is one fewer pet that potentially ends up at PACC, sick and in danger of losing their life,” said Monica Dangler, PACC’s Director of Animal Services. All services will be on a “donate-what-you-can” basis, with support focused primarily on pets at risk of being surrendered to the shelter.

Manufactured by Phoenix-based Magnum Specialty Vehicles, the 25-foot trailer is equipped with two surgical tables, an exam table, an x-ray, dental equipment, and dental x-ray, along with other equipment to meet a wide variety of veterinary needs. The unit will be able to provide vaccinations, wellness checks, spay/neuters, minor surgeries, and dental work and serve as a Disaster Relief unit in case of emergencies. The towing vehicle was acquired with the assistance of Jim Click Ford.

Karen’s Karing Van has the potential to serve more than 15,000 pets and their families each year.

