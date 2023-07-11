Pima Community College gets its operational funding restored in bipartisan budget

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs came to Tucson to tout the fact Pima Community College received $1.67 million in STEM funding and another $2 million in operations funding from the state.

It’s the first operations funding for the college since the state lawmakers zeroed it out in 2015.

While $2 million is not a lot of money for a college with a $367 million budget, it’s what it represents that’s important for the school.

“It is significant because it’s operations funding and it means that we might be able now to continue to get operations funding in the future,” said Libby Howell, the Executive Director of Communications for PCC.

In 2007, the school received about $20 million in operations funding from the state. It was cut back as the Great Recession raged until the legislature ended it altogether in 2015.

The school cut back programs, staff and teachers as a result.

So, getting some of that money back is a big step forward for the college.

The money was restored because the 2023-2024 budget is the first bipartisan budget in nearly 15 years.

The Governor and Democrats in the legislature fought to get the community college funding restored.

“When education levels increase, earnings increase, workforce participation increases, health outcomes improve and Arizonans have greater job security,” the Governor said just prior to touring the college’s new Automotive Technology Innovation Center.

The center will be the recipient of $1.67 million in STEM funding also from the budget.

The center is designed to teach students how to repair the autos of the future, including autonomous vehicles.

“This all came about through a large gathering we had with local employers in about 2017, where we reached out to them and said, ‘What’s wrong with our curriculum? How can we improve it,” Howell said.

The dollars will be used to buy the equipment needed to instruct the students. They learn about new vehicles which are high-tech. No old clunkers here.

But it’s also to recognize that Tucson and Pima County are on the Arizona map when it comes to economic funding.

“We want to make sure the economic opportunities that are attracted to our state benefit the entire state, including Southern Arizona,” the Governor said. “Which tends to be left out of the economic development picture, so investing those dollars here, investing in the workforce, will help bring those opportunities to Pima County and Tucson.”

