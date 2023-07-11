Pima County Sheriff’s deputies arrest murder suspect in Green Valley area

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man they say called 911 to report he shot his roommate.

Deputies responded to the scene in the area of Interstate 19 and the Papago exit about 9:38 p.m. Monday night, July 10.

Deputies say 72-year-old Stephen Murray also reported he planned to take his own life.

Deputies took him into custody in a vehicle without incident.

PCSD says deputies responded to Murray’s residence in the 1500 block of North Paseo de la Tinaja to do a welfare check on 44-year-old Seth Satterwhite and found him dead with obvious signs of trauma.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation.

Stephen Murray was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and faces one count of first degree murder.

