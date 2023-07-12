Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

3-year-old child dies after falling into water storage tank at resort, officials say

A 3-year-old child has died after being stuck in a water storage tank at a resort in Vermont, according to officials. (Source: WCAX)
By WCAX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:11 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Vermont authorities say a 3-year-old boy who fell into a water storage tank at a resort last week has died.

WCAX reports Tate Holtzman fell into a below-ground water storage tank while he was walking near an outdoor splash pad at the Smugglers’ Notch Resort water park on July 6.

Officials said lifeguards attempted to rescue Tate, but he spent about 10 minutes in the water.

The 3-year-old was rushed to the University of Vermont Medical Center but died a few days later.

According to a GoFundMe account, Tate was on live support until last weekend.

“He is at peace now,” organizer Kali Brgant wrote. “The Holtzman family is going through unspeakable, unthinkable anguish.”

The chief medical examiner’s office determined the boy’s cause of death was drowning, classifying it as an accident.

Tate was attending a day camp program at the resort that afternoon, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County Sheriff’s deputies arrest murder suspect in Green Valley area
UPDATE: Pima County Sheriff’s deputies arrest murder suspect in Green Valley area
Authorities: California residents caught shoplifting in Marana
Authorities: California residents caught shoplifting in Marana
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
19-year-old Augustine Zeferino Alvarez
UPDATE: Two more suspects arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Tucson apartment complex
UPDATE: One arrested after three-vehicle Tucson crash
UPDATE: One arrested after three-vehicle Tucson crash

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Trump lashes out after Justice Department no longer says presidency shields him from defamation suit
Michigan State hosts Universal Food Forum in D.C
Michigan State hosts Universal Food Forum in D.C
Michigan State hosts Universal Food Forum in D.C
An early morning fog rises where 17 memorial crosses were placed for the 17 students and...
Reenactment of Parkland school massacre on campus will be allowed as part of lawsuit against deputy