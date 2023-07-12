Annual Tucson Values Teachers supply drive happening until the end of August

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The countdown to the 2023-24 school year is on, with some southern Arizona school districts starting as soon as July 18th.

To help teachers get ready, Tucson Values Teachers is holding its annual supply drive to help get teachers get what they need for the school year.

”We’re excited because It’s that time of the year where teachers are getting their classrooms ready,” CEO of Tucson Values Teachers Andy Heinemann said.

Teachers who register for this get $100 that they can use it for whatever they need at Jonathan’s Education Resources.

This supply drive is different than others because instead of donating physical items for teachers, leaders here are asking for money so teachers can actually pick out what they need and what is most useful for their classrooms.

While this drive has been going on for many years now, it’s become even more important, especially with the dire need for teachers.

Leaders here say they’re doing whatever they can to help teachers and students.

“We want to make sure that every classroom is set up so that the kids have what they need and the teachers have what they need so they can be successful,” Heinemann said. “We’re all about supporting teachers and education in our community and we know if we have an educated community, we have a prosperous community.”

Teachers can register for a chance to win a gift card up until Aug. 31st.

