Arizona lawmakers receiving daily stipends despite being on break since May

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Since passing an $18 billion dollar budget in mid-May, state lawmakers have worked just two days and they’re still technically in session. That’s because they haven’t adjourned for the year.

The state’s 90 legislators are eligible for a daily stipend to cover living expenses. That money is on top of their annual salary of $24,000 a year. Nearly all of the state’s lawmakers are collecting the daily payments even though they’ve done nearly nothing over the past two months.

“I don’t think that the taxpayers are getting what they paid for,” Daniel Hernandez, a former Democratic lawmaker from Tucson, said.

After the first 120 days of session, lawmakers living in Maricopa County collect $10 dollars a day, while lawmakers from rural counties pick up $119 dollars a day. The extra cash for rural lawmakers is meant to cover the costs of longer drives and, in many cases, housing.

Collectively, the additional money lawmakers have received since May has run into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. A website set up to track the money pegs the total at nearly $300,000 and counting. Lawmakers are planning to return to the Capitol at the end of July and it’s not a lock that they will adjourn for the year.

State senators were given the option of opting out of these payments, but just three (all Republicans) of the 30 members have selected that option. In the House, state representatives were told that if they refused the payments now, they’d forfeit their living expenses for next year. Not surprisingly, all 60 members in the lower chamber have chosen to keep taking the money.

Senate President Pro Tempore T.J. Shope recently defended taking the money. He says lawmakers continue serving their constituents even though they are not voting on bills or meeting in committees. “I would think there would need to be an education to viewers and folks out there on the idea that doing nothing is actually — what is — the case,” he said.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.