Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Arizona lawmakers receiving daily stipends despite being on break since May

The money stops when the legislative session is adjourned
The legislature hasn't adjourned for the year and lawmakers were told if they don't collect this year, they wouldn't get their daily stipends for next year.
By Dennis Welch
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Since passing an $18 billion dollar budget in mid-May, state lawmakers have worked just two days and they’re still technically in session. That’s because they haven’t adjourned for the year.

The state’s 90 legislators are eligible for a daily stipend to cover living expenses. That money is on top of their annual salary of $24,000 a year. Nearly all of the state’s lawmakers are collecting the daily payments even though they’ve done nearly nothing over the past two months.

“I don’t think that the taxpayers are getting what they paid for,” Daniel Hernandez, a former Democratic lawmaker from Tucson, said.

After the first 120 days of session, lawmakers living in Maricopa County collect $10 dollars a day, while lawmakers from rural counties pick up $119 dollars a day. The extra cash for rural lawmakers is meant to cover the costs of longer drives and, in many cases, housing.

Collectively, the additional money lawmakers have received since May has run into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. A website set up to track the money pegs the total at nearly $300,000 and counting. Lawmakers are planning to return to the Capitol at the end of July and it’s not a lock that they will adjourn for the year.

State senators were given the option of opting out of these payments, but just three (all Republicans) of the 30 members have selected that option. In the House, state representatives were told that if they refused the payments now, they’d forfeit their living expenses for next year. Not surprisingly, all 60 members in the lower chamber have chosen to keep taking the money.

Senate President Pro Tempore T.J. Shope recently defended taking the money. He says lawmakers continue serving their constituents even though they are not voting on bills or meeting in committees. “I would think there would need to be an education to viewers and folks out there on the idea that doing nothing is actually — what is — the case,” he said.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead in Tucson crash, another man arrested
Man dead in Tucson crash, another man arrested
Pima County Sheriff’s deputies arrest murder suspect in Green Valley area
Pima County Sheriff’s deputies arrest murder suspect in Green Valley area
Late arrival of monsoon appears to be getting closer
MCSO detectives arrested Anthonie Ruinard for the murder of 18-year-old Parker League.
Tucson restaurant owner behind bars for gruesome murder of teen in Apache Junction
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time

Latest News

SUNDAY SPOTLIGHT: One-On-One with Representative Juan Ciscomani
SUNDAY SPOTLIGHT: One-On-One with Representative Juan Ciscomani
White House officials said the visit highlighted the administration’s commitment to Native...
VP Kamala Harris discusses climate change, water crisis during Arizona visit
SUNDAY SPOTLIGHT: Keeping Pima County safe
SUNDAY SPOTLIGHT: Keeping Pima County safe
Friday, June 30 marks 10 years since 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots died battling the Yarnell...
Remembering the Granite Mountain Hotshots 10 years later