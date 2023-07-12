Arizona woman who faked being a nurse practitioner, illegally wrote scripts sentenced to 5 years

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Arizona woman who faked being a nurse practitioner has learned how long she’ll spend behind bars. The state attorney general’s office announced Wednesday morning that 58-year-old Pamela O’Guinn will spend five years in prison and three years of probation after she created a stolen identity to claim she was a nurse practitioner.

Authorities say patients visited O’Guinn, who provided treatment and even wrote prescriptions using the stolen identity. However, the investigation began when the Arizona State Board of Nursing received a complaint that during a child custody hearing, O’Guinn claimed she was “Dr. Pamela Robinson” and provided mental health services to one person involved in the dispute.

The board found no record of “Dr. Pamela Robinson,” and sent the case to the attorney general’s office. Over time, detectives from various state and federal agencies including the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated O’Guinn and determined she did not have a nursing license anywhere in the nation. She was ultimately convicted of fraudulent schemes, taking the identity of another and forgery.

