Authorities: California residents caught shoplifting in Marana.

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Three California residents were caught shoplifting in Marana, according to Marana Police.

On July 3, Marana Police received at least five shoplifting incidents involving the same suspects. Four of the thefts happened at Marana stores, with the others in Pima County.

According to MPD, the suspects stole approximately $10,000.00 worth of cosmetics and other high-end hygiene products during a two-hour window.

Marana PD issued a “Be on the lookout,” and the three were spotted in a vehicle in Pinal County.

Pinal County deputies made the stop and the Marana PD drove over to arrest them and recovered the merchandise.

The arrestees are California residents and were identified as 29 years old Kimanese Stuart, 26 years old Antonio Jones, and 26 years old Aubrianna Nash.

Marana police say all three were booked into the Pima County Jail on felony charges of Organized Retail Theft.

They no longer appear in the jail roster.

