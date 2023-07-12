Advertise
City of Tucson aims to offer assistance to homeless population along washes ahead of monsoon

By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:53 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Monsoon rains and washes will soon be running again. That poses a danger to homeless people who camp near and sometimes in those washes. City leaders are trying to move them out before the storms come.

The city of Tucson said this could pose a hazard to the unsheltered population who call these washes home.

“If they are close to a wash, you know the dangers of what can come with that. As well as offering services and just doing some navigation and bridging them to the right resources,” Mari Vasquez with the city said. She added that they are closely monitoring 15 different encampments around Golf Links and Swan Road.

Vasquez also said they are hyper-aware of people living in and around the washes. “If they are inside of the wash, we are doing everything we can to, number one, get outreach to them and let them get their stuff out safely,” she said.

Vasquez also noted the city works to provide temporary housing, either through a local shelter or other organizations. However, if they are in the wash, they have 72 hours to vacate before the Tucson Police Department will remove them.

