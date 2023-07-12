Emmy nominations announced as deadline for actors strike looms

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The reading of the 2023 Emmy nominations has begun.

The nominations are being read Wednesday by Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma and “Community” star Yvette Nicole Brown. The announcement of the best shows and performances in television is playing out as the final hours of negotiations between Hollywood actors and studios play out.

The nominees for drama series are: “Andor”; “Better Call Saul”; “The Crown”; “House of the Dragon”; “The Last of Us”; “Succession”; “The White Lotus”; “Yellowjackets.”

The nominees for outstanding comedy series are: “Abbott Elementary”; “Barry”; “The Bear”; “Jury Duty”; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “Ted Lasso”; “Wednesday.”

The nominees for limited or anthology series are: “Beef”; “Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; “Daisy Jones & the Six”; “Fleishman is in Trouble”; “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

The nominees for best actor in a drama series are: Jeremy Strong, “Succession”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Kieran Culkin, “Succession”; Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”; Brian Cox, “Succession”; Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man.”

Scherma said during the announcement that the academy is hoping negotiations will “come to an equiatable and swift resolution.”

Actors joining movie and television writers on strike would further shut down the industry and be the first time since 1960 that two Hollywood unions are on strike. While show and film releases will continue, work on upcoming projects will cease and the promotional interviews and appearances by actors to support the projects would cease.

The possibility of an industry debilitated by two strikes could dampen any joy for those nominated, and could put the damper on the ceremony scheduled for September 18 on the Fox network.

HBO may dominate this year’s Emmy nominations with its elite trio of " Succession,” “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us,” but the dominant theme darkening the scene is the ongoing writers strike and the looming possibility that actors may soon join them.

“Succession” and its deeply dysfunctional dynasty of one-percenters is a lock to be nominated for best drama, which it has won two of the past three years. It’s nearly as certain to have multiple nominees across the acting categories, with stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin probable for best actor nods and Sarah Snook a likely frontrunner among the best actress nominees.

Contenders in the comedy categories are wildly diverse and the field is wide open, from acclaimed shows including " Barry,” " The Bear " and " Abbott Elementary, " to beloved series and past top Emmy winners like " Ted Lasso " and " The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. "

