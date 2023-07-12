Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Emmy nominations announced as deadline for actors strike looms

A photo of the Emmy award dated June 6, 2021.
A photo of the Emmy award dated June 6, 2021.(Emmy SF TV / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:48 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The reading of the 2023 Emmy nominations has begun.

The nominations are being read Wednesday by Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma and “Community” star Yvette Nicole Brown. The announcement of the best shows and performances in television is playing out as the final hours of negotiations between Hollywood actors and studios play out.

The nominees for drama series are: “Andor”; “Better Call Saul”; “The Crown”; “House of the Dragon”; “The Last of Us”; “Succession”; “The White Lotus”; “Yellowjackets.”

The nominees for outstanding comedy series are: “Abbott Elementary”; “Barry”; “The Bear”; “Jury Duty”; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “Ted Lasso”; “Wednesday.”

The nominees for limited or anthology series are: “Beef”; “Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; “Daisy Jones & the Six”; “Fleishman is in Trouble”; “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

The nominees for best actor in a drama series are: Jeremy Strong, “Succession”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Kieran Culkin, “Succession”; Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”; Brian Cox, “Succession”; Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man.”

Scherma said during the announcement that the academy is hoping negotiations will “come to an equiatable and swift resolution.”

Actors joining movie and television writers on strike would further shut down the industry and be the first time since 1960 that two Hollywood unions are on strike. While show and film releases will continue, work on upcoming projects will cease and the promotional interviews and appearances by actors to support the projects would cease.

The possibility of an industry debilitated by two strikes could dampen any joy for those nominated, and could put the damper on the ceremony scheduled for September 18 on the Fox network.

HBO may dominate this year’s Emmy nominations with its elite trio of " Succession,” “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us,” but the dominant theme darkening the scene is the ongoing writers strike and the looming possibility that actors may soon join them.

“Succession” and its deeply dysfunctional dynasty of one-percenters is a lock to be nominated for best drama, which it has won two of the past three years. It’s nearly as certain to have multiple nominees across the acting categories, with stars Brian CoxJeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin probable for best actor nods and Sarah Snook a likely frontrunner among the best actress nominees.

Contenders in the comedy categories are wildly diverse and the field is wide open, from acclaimed shows including " Barry,” " The Bear " and " Abbott Elementary, " to beloved series and past top Emmy winners like " Ted Lasso " and " The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. "

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County Sheriff’s deputies arrest murder suspect in Green Valley area
Pima County Sheriff’s deputies arrest murder suspect in Green Valley area
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
19-year-old Augustine Zeferino Alvarez
UPDATE: Two more suspects arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Nico was found unresponsive less than an hour after he was dropped off at the boarding facility.
Dog dies at boarding facility less than 1 hour after drop-off; owners suspect heat stroke
Man arrested in April death of woman in Pima County
Man arrested in April death of woman in Pima County

Latest News

Jodi Kelly, left, practice manager at Stonecliff Veterinary Surgical Center, behind, and her...
Flooded New England communities shift to recovery, shoveling out tons of mud and debris
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
LIVE: Biden discusses NATO, challenges facing world
Officials examine a wrecked tractor-trailer that a Greyhound bus collided with on the exit ramp...
3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash in Illinois
Damaged homes are torn apart by earth movement in the Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills...
Destructive Southern California landslide slows but more homes ordered evacuated as sewer breaks