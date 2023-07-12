Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Endangered 13-foot smalltooth sawfish caught off coast

A 13-foot adult female smalltooth sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of the coast of Cedar Key. (SOURCE: WCJB)
By WCJB Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:54 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A 13-foot adult smalltooth sawfish was caught in the waters off of Florida last month.

WCJB reports the endangered fish was caught, tagged, and released off of the coast of Cedar Key.

A defining feature of the fish is their long, flat-edged blade lined with teeth which made them a target for trophy hunters.

The sawfish was listed as an endangered species in 2003 under the Endangered Species Act due to habitat loss and over harvesting. The sawfish was the first marine fish to receive federal protection.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the smalltooth sawfish is one of five species of sawfish. Despite their shark-like appearance, sawfish are considered rays because their gills and mouths are found on the underside of their bodies.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County Sheriff’s deputies arrest murder suspect in Green Valley area
Pima County Sheriff’s deputies arrest murder suspect in Green Valley area
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
Authorities: California residents caught shoplifting in Marana
Authorities: California residents caught shoplifting in Marana
19-year-old Augustine Zeferino Alvarez
UPDATE: Two more suspects arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Nico was found unresponsive less than an hour after he was dropped off at the boarding facility.
Dog dies at boarding facility less than 1 hour after drop-off; owners suspect heat stroke

Latest News

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot hits $750 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing
FILE -Larry Nassar sits during his sentencing hearing Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Lansing,...
Suspect in Larry Nassar stabbing said ex-doctor made lewd remark watching Wimbledon, AP source says
FILE - The new Anchor Plaza and Taproom stands behind the center-field scoreboard at AT&T Park...
Anchor Brewing halting operations after 127 years
FILE — Steve Bannon, center, appears in Manhattan Supreme Court, May 25, 2023, in New York....
Steve Bannon ordered to pay nearly $500K in unpaid legal bills
President Joe Biden credited NATO leaders for their resolve in supporting Ukraine against...
Biden: NATO stronger than ever