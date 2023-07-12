FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Heat, humidity, and isolated storms

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tracking a few lingering showers and storms on the radar early Wednesday morning across Cochise County; elsewhere, partly cloudy skies and high humidity persist. Isolated storms return to the forecast this afternoon and evening, especially east of Tucson. Our storm chances decrease starting Thursday, as high pressure settles over the area and moves northwest. This slightly drier pattern could cause temperatures to heat up to near daily records by the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 106°. 30% chance for storms.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 107°. 20% chance for storms.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 108°. 20% chance for storms.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 110°. Slight chance of a storm.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 110°. Slight chance of a storm.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 109°. 30% chance for storms.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 108°. 20% chance for storms.

