How to get help filling up sandbags

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - With Monsoon rain in the forecast, many in Tucson are rushing to get their sandbags. For some, this is a yearly chore. For others, it’s much harder.

“If you are somebody who needs assistance in getting those sandbags, we do have phone numbers that are listed at this site,” said Erica Frazelle, with the City of Tucson’s Department of Transportation and Mobility.

Frazelle says the City of Tucson has two numbers you can call for help at their Hi Corbett sandbag location.

The first is for use during business hours: 520-791-3154.

The second is to be used for after-hours: 520-791-4144.

“If you don’t have somebody, a friend, a neighbor, or even someone on site to help you, give us a call and the Department of Transportation and Mobility is happy to come down and help you fill those sandbags,” said Frazelle.

Another suggestion they have is to ask someone who’s already there.

“We’ve really seen the community come together. We’ve seen them assist in filling sandbags. So even if you’re out here and you’re waiting for someone, ask somebody who’s on site.”

You can also schedule an appointment with the Town of Marana to get someone to help with your bags. That number is 520-382-2536.

The Town of Oro Valley will help you fill your sandbags or give you pre-filled bags, depending on your situation.

“The Parks and Recreation Department does have some that are premade,” said Aimee Ramsey with the Town of Oro Valley. “It’s just easier. That way, they can come and bring them over there.”

If you need help, you can reach Oro Valley by calling 520-229-4850

“Park and Recs Department in Oro will always have someone available,” sad Ramsey. “This particular park is our James Craig Park, so there’s always vendors there. We call them up and we just set it up and they respond immediately.”

You can find more information on sandbag locations here.

