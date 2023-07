TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing vulnerable adult.

The PCSD says 65-year-old Michelle Francis was last seen near 5040 N Camino De Oeste on July 8.

She is 5′07″, 146 lbs has green eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information on the location of Michelle is urged to call 911.

