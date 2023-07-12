Pima Supervisors and sheriff spar over budget shortfall

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Budget battles between the Pima County Board of Supervisors and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are nothing new. They’ve been happening for years regardless of who sits on the board and regardless of who’s elected sheriff.

In this latest battle, the board wants to know how the sheriff, Democrat Chris Nanos, ended up $3.3 million in the red during last year’s budget.

Nanos told the board inflation was much higher than anticipated, causing him to spend an extra $460,000 in food costs for the inmates. Another $400,000 more for helmets, belts, ammunition, and other supplies.

He even spent an additional $1.5 million for overtime because the corrections department was short at least 150 officers and the shifts needed to be filled.

But some supervisors seemed to miss the point even after Nanos spent a half hour on explanations.

“How did we get to those overages,” asked Supervisor Sharon Bronson from District 3. “I don’t know, I’m at a loss as to how we got here.”

Even so, the board voted 3-2 to cover the sheriff’s deficit, with Bronson and District 4 Republican Steve Christy voting no.

Now, according to Nanos, the board has set the table for more potential deficits in next year’s budget.

“You cannot come to this sheriff and say, oh, by the way, we’re giving you one and a half to two million dollars in pay raises but we’re not funding them and then yell at the sheriff because he’s over budget,” Sheriff Nanos said.

Nanos says it’s not overspending. He said, “No, he’s underfunded.”

The sheriff receives about 160 million dollars a year to fund the department, the biggest budget in the county.

The county sternly invited Nanos to the board meeting today to explain himself, but it was generally for naught. He was able to convince three members to make him whole by covering last year’s debt, but two members were a holdout.

“I’m also concerned six months from now, eight months from now, we’re going to have another discussion like this,” Christy said.

And Nanos agreed because he says the cycle is starting all over again.

The board took $2.1 million out of next year’s budget for contingency. He told the board in no uncertain terms that he was being shortchanged even before the fiscal year started.

“This year, you’ve already approved my budget at $159, $160 million, but again you take $2.1 before I can even start the budget year,” he told the board. “I’m already in the hole $2.1 million.”

Little progress was made today towards an agreement on how to avoid the same issue in next year’s budget and the board requested the sheriff return late next month for another round of talks.

The sheriff says he’s not sure what can be accomplished.

“I don’t know what they want from me on August 21, but I’ll gladly be here to answer their questions,” he said. “And if this board chooses to play politics, so be it, the sheriff won’t do that.”

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.