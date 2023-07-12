Road closure on La Cañada Drive for water main repairs begins July 17

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The southbound lanes of La Cañada Drive from the Oro Valley Community and Recreation Center entrance intersection to the median break just north of West Blooming Desert Way will close starting July 17 to allow the Oro Valley Water Utility Department to repair and replace a portion of a water main.

The closure will last until approximately July 28 (weather permitting), and drivers should expect delays as the traffic pattern will shift and the speed limit will be reduced to 15 mph in the detour area for the project’s duration.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes to minimize traffic congestion and delays.

ROAD CLOSURE DETAILS

During construction, both southbound lanes of the project area will be closed, and the two northbound lanes will be converted to a single lane for northbound travel and a single lane for southbound travel.

Southbound traffic will merge onto northbound La Cañada at the Community Center entrance intersection. At the median (near West Blooming Desert Way), southbound traffic will merge back to the southbound lanes, and La Cañada will return to four lanes of traffic, with two lanes of travel in both directions.

Adequate barricades to mark the detour and traffic lanes will be in place. Since the construction is repairing and replacing a portion of a water main, the detour will be in place 24/7 until the trench can be repaved. Construction work will be performed during the day; no night work will occur.

Drivers are asked to follow the speed limit, pay attention to barricades and watch out for construction workers.

ABOUT THE PROJECT

While the Water Utility was researching its infrastructure that could be affected by future construction in the La Cañada right-of-way, the Utility identified some valves and older water mains that need to be replaced. The roadway closure is necessary to replace a portion of one of these water mains.

The Town of Oro Valley appreciates your patience as we work to improve Oro Valley’s water infrastructure.

For questions about the project, please contact the Oro Valley Water Utility at 520-229-5017.

