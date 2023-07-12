Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Scooter-riding gunman sought for attack that hurt 4 at New York park

Investigators didn’t know who was targeted in the shooting or the motive for the attack.
Investigators didn’t know who was targeted in the shooting or the motive for the attack.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:20 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Police on Tuesday were hunting for a gunman who opened fire in a crowded park, wounding four people including two young children, authorities said.

Two masked men dressed all in black rode a scooter to St. James Park in the Fordham Manor section of the Bronx shortly before 6 p.m., Chief of Patrol John Chell said at a news conference.

The passenger got off the scooter and opened fire into a crowd before the men drove off, Chell said.

Two brothers, ages 3 and 6, were each shot in the leg, a 25-year-old man was hit once in the back and a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times, Chell said.

“Everyone is doing well and will recover from their injuries,” he said.

Investigators didn’t know who was targeted in the shooting or the motive for the attack, he said.

Last week, a gunman on a scooter killed an 86-year-old man and injured three others in a series of six apparently random attacks in Brooklyn and Queens, police said.

Thomas Abreau, 25, of Brooklyn, was arrested following Saturday’s attacks and has been charged with murder and attempted murder, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney.

Police said they seized the scooter and a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead in Tucson crash, another man arrested
Man dead in Tucson crash, another man arrested
Pima County Sheriff’s deputies arrest murder suspect in Green Valley area
Pima County Sheriff’s deputies arrest murder suspect in Green Valley area
Late arrival of monsoon appears to be getting closer
MCSO detectives arrested Anthonie Ruinard for the murder of 18-year-old Parker League.
Tucson restaurant owner behind bars for gruesome murder of teen in Apache Junction
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time

Latest News

Several local governments are offering assistance.
How to get help filling up sandbags
8-year-old arrested in Montgomery stolen vehicle chase, police say
A cyclist finishes his ride early to beat high temperatures, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Phoenix....
Across the US Southwest, people in desert cities like Phoenix are enduring an extreme heat wave
65-year-old Michelle Francis
Silver Alert issued for Pima County woman who went missing July 8