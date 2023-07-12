TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is looking for two men they say stole $1,700 in pool furniture.

PCSD says the two men were seen on security camera Tuesday, June 11, about 3 a.m. entering the pool area of the Agua Dulce gated community, which is near Silverbell and West Goret Road.

The two men were then seen leaving the area in an unknown color two-door pick-up truck and an unknown-colored minivan.

Deputies do not have much of a description.

PCSD says one male is described as having a skinny build and a ponytail.

Search for two theft suspects in Pima County (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

The second male is described as having a skinny build, buzz cut with grey or white hair and tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text or phone at 88crime (520-822-7463) or by going to 88Crime.org.

