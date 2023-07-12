Silver Alert issued for Pima County woman who went missing July 8

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Pima County woman who went missing from her home on Saturday, July 8.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Michelle Francis, 65, was last seen walking near North Camino De Oeste and West El Camino Del Cerro.

The 5-foot-7, 146-pound Francis has green eyes and gray hair. There was no description on the clothes she had on.

Arizona DPS said Francis has a medical condition that may cause her to be lost or easily confused.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

