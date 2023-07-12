Sunshine Mile coming back slowly

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Empty storefronts and fenced properties line much of the Sunshine Mile, which is the segment of Broadway Boulevard widened into downtown. The recovery has been slower than expected, but business owners say they’re not giving up.

Zemam’s Ethiopian Cuisine on Broadway was expected to re-open by now. It’s a common challenge, it seems, on the Sunshine Mile, but then determination is also a common trait among those coming back.

As Amanuel Gebremariam opens the door to his restaurant that is under construction, he reveals that what has been locked on the Sunshine Mile is both a legacy and a dream.

“Thirty-one years ago, this is the first place we started with four tables,” he said as he stood in the front room. His expansion will be many times that.

“Probably about 65-80 tables,” he explained.

When Zemam’s Ethiopian Restaurant on Broadway reopens, it will have more than a restaurant. There will be a private dining room, an international sports lounge, a cafe, a live music and food vendor area, and parking.

“This area’s going to become something of a hot spot, we hope, at least,” said his son, Noah, who is also an owner.

“What do have to have a good business? You have to have good service, very good food, and also you have to have a good location,” Amanuel Gebremariam said.

He hedged his bets years ago with a second location on Speedway. But they get calls asking when the Broadway location will re-open.

“We were hoping we could get it open and ready by last year for the World Cup, but it’s not a terrible thing that it didn’t happen,” Noah said.

And Zemam’s isn’t alone in its delayed reopening on Broadway. Bungalows set to focus on Tucson as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy with restaurants, a teaching kitchen and a stage, await completion.

“Success doesn’t come only without any ups and downs. I will take this as up and down. And definitely, this will pass, and I will be a successful businessman here,” Amanuel said.

Whether those downs along Sunshine Mile have come from a challenge in paperwork or finding workers, the ups come from persistence.

“In this country, if you follow the rules of the law and you work hard, the sky is the limit,” he said.

They hope to reopen at the end of the year.

Ward 6 Tucson City Council member Steve Kozachik said that despite delays, the two businesses had been perfect examples of this transit-oriented plan preserving small local businesses along the Sunshine Mile. He said that interest has grown along the Sunshine Mile since construction was completed.

