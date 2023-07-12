Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tennis star Naomi Osaka becomes mother for first time, welcomes baby girl

Former world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka is a new mom.
Former world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka is a new mom.(ZUMA / MGN | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka has become a mother for the first time.

The World Tennis Association announced Oosaka has given birth to a daughter.

The four-time major champion announced her pregnancy in January.

She posted a photo of an ultrasound scan on her social media accounts.

In June, she confirmed that she and her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, would be welcoming a baby girl.

Osaka has not played since September last year.

She has previously said she plans to return to tennis in 2024.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County Sheriff’s deputies arrest murder suspect in Green Valley area
UPDATE: Pima County Sheriff’s deputies arrest murder suspect in Green Valley area
Authorities: California residents caught shoplifting in Marana
Authorities: California residents caught shoplifting in Marana
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
19-year-old Augustine Zeferino Alvarez
UPDATE: Two more suspects arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Tucson apartment complex
UPDATE: One arrested after three-vehicle Tucson crash
UPDATE: One arrested after three-vehicle Tucson crash

Latest News

Jodi Kelly, left, practice manager at Stonecliff Veterinary Surgical Center, behind, and her...
Snowshovels in hand, Vermonters volunteer to clean up after epic floods
75 million brace brutal heat wave, new flood threat emerges
Michael Burham is being sought after escaping from a Pennsylvania jail days ago, police said.
Drone may have been flying near Pennsylvania jail before homicide suspect’s escape, police say
The man who police say went along with his mother's lies about being missing for eight years...
Texas man speaks about fabricating disappearance for 8 years
FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the House Appropriations subcommittee...
FBI Director Chris Wray defends the ‘real FBI’ against criticism from House Republicans