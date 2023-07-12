Tickets on sale for Arizona basketball doubleheader

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Position Sports, in partnership with the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, announced that tickets for the 2023 Jerry Colangelo’s Hall of Fame Series Phoenix will go on sale online only on Wednesday, July 12 at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET.

Basketball enthusiasts and fans alike can secure their seats via the Ticketmaster links below to witness the highly anticipated double-header on December 20 at the Footprint Center, featuring the following games:

Session 1

Arizona State vs. Fresno State (W)

Arizona vs. Gonzaga (W)

Session 2

Arizona State vs. Northwestern (M)

Arizona vs. Alabama (M)

Direct Event Ticket Links:

Session 1:

https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/19005EE5D9971D8F

Session 2:

https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/19005EE67F440D9D

Game times, credential application information, and television broadcast details will be released at a later date.

For more information and updates, please visit HOFSeries.com or follow the Hall of Fame Series @HOFSeries on all social platforms.

