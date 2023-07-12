TPD investigating three-vehicle Tucson crash.

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash at S. Harrison Rd. & E. Golf Links Rd. on Tuesday night.

Police say an adult female pedestrian was hit due to the three-vehicle crash and has been transported with life-threatening injuries.

The entire intersection is currently shut down.

Police advise drivers to avoid the area & use an alternate route.

