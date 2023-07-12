TPD investigating three-vehicle Tucson crash
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:23 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash at S. Harrison Rd. & E. Golf Links Rd. on Tuesday night.
Police say an adult female pedestrian was hit due to the three-vehicle crash and has been transported with life-threatening injuries.
The entire intersection is currently shut down.
Police advise drivers to avoid the area & use an alternate route.
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.