Tucson residents meet to discuss growing rat problem

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Residents from several Tucson neighborhoods held a meeting to discuss the growing problem with rodents, specifically rats.

More than 50 people turned out to learn more about the problem and how to potentially keep it from getting worse..

“I think it’s something we ought to find out what we can find so that we can fix it before it becomes a big problem in Tucson,” said resident Diane Teagarden.

Teagarden said she has lived in Midtown since 1988, and rats have never been a concern for her or her neighbors.

“It’s never been a problem. We don’t have mice or rodents or anything. We had some squirrels last year, but they seem to have gone away,” said Teagarden.

Many residents have seen more of them, specifically around the Sam Hughes neighborhood.

“I did have an incident at my neighbor’s house where we saw a rat. They had five they trapped,” said Teagarden.

Another resident also spoke of his own encounter with the rats.

“We have caught almost 20 in the past three months,” said Barry Rothrock, a Sam Hughes resident.

Teagarden added that she is afraid all the plants she owns will draw more of them into her yard.

“I haven’t seen anything at my house, but I have more plants and vegetation, which makes me more nervous,” said Teagarden.

Many at the meeting voiced concerns about the spread of diseases, damage to property, and how fast these rodents can multiply.

“The damage and as I have said before the way that they replicate is four or five times more than pack rats, which I have not much of a problem with,” said Rothrock.

Some suggestions for trying to eliminate the problem included controlling access to food, using bait stations, traps or using barn owls and feral cats. Most agreed to avoid using rat poison due to the risk it could pose for other animals.

“I’m not for poisoning. I think it’s stupid. I think the snap traps are best. You have to kill them. It’s not like you can release them someplace. I think that that we don’t want to poison on anything else,” said Teagarden.

