AMBER Alert issued for newborn from Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has issued an AMBER alert for a five-day-old male infant named Baby Santana from Phoenix.

Authorities say Baby Santana was last seen July 12 in Phoenix, AZ. Baby Santana was last seen at Valley Wise Medical Health Center at 2601 E. Roosevelt Street in Phoenix, AZ. Baby Santana is a five-day-old male infant with an attached feeding tube. He was last seen wearing an unknown clothing description and needs life-saving medical treatment.

Authorities say that the newborn child may be in the company of Rosa Santana, his mother.

Authorities say she is 5 foot 2 inches tall, 115 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes. Santana was last seen wearing a dark shirt, dark pants and carrying a black duffle bag.

Authorities say Santana was last seen leaving the hospital at 11:45 a.m. at 24th Street and Roosevelt Street with her newborn baby in the duffle bag.

Please contact 911 if you have any information. If you have information, contact: Phoenix Police Department Call: 602-534-2121.

