Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

AMBER Alert issued for newborn from Phoenix

Baby Santana may be with his mother Rosa Santana. He is on a feeding tube and in need of...
Baby Santana may be with his mother Rosa Santana. He is on a feeding tube and in need of life-saving medical treatment.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:17 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has issued an AMBER alert for a five-day-old male infant named Baby Santana from Phoenix.

Authorities say Baby Santana was last seen July 12 in Phoenix, AZ. Baby Santana was last seen at Valley Wise Medical Health Center at 2601 E. Roosevelt Street in Phoenix, AZ. Baby Santana is a five-day-old male infant with an attached feeding tube. He was last seen wearing an unknown clothing description and needs life-saving medical treatment.

Authorities say that the newborn child may be in the company of Rosa Santana, his mother.

Authorities say she is 5 foot 2 inches tall, 115 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes. Santana was last seen wearing a dark shirt, dark pants and carrying a black duffle bag.

Authorities say Santana was last seen leaving the hospital at 11:45 a.m. at 24th Street and Roosevelt Street with her newborn baby in the duffle bag.

Please contact 911 if you have any information. If you have information, contact: Phoenix Police Department Call: 602-534-2121.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County Sheriff’s deputies arrest murder suspect in Green Valley area
UPDATE: Pima County Sheriff’s deputies arrest murder suspect in Green Valley area
Authorities: California residents caught shoplifting in Marana
Authorities: California residents caught shoplifting in Marana
UPDATE: One arrested after three-vehicle Tucson crash
UPDATE: One arrested after three-vehicle Tucson crash
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
19-year-old Augustine Zeferino Alvarez
UPDATE: Two more suspects arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Tucson apartment complex

Latest News

Inflation cools while prices stay high
Inflation cools while prices stay high
Pima County Sheriff’s deputies arrest murder suspect in Green Valley area
UPDATE: Pima County Sheriff’s deputies arrest murder suspect in Green Valley area
Monsoon made ‘huge premiere’ in Vail, thousands without power
Monsoon made ‘huge premiere’ in Vail, thousands without power
UA hosts water conservation conference
Annual water conservation conference held at University of Arizona, experts share policies to increase water security