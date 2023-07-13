Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Couple celebrates 65th anniversary at Chick-fil-A

Bonnie and Lloyd Reynolds of California celebrated a major milestone in their marriage at their neighborhood Chick-fil-A. (KMAX, KOVR, FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN)
By KMAX/KOVR staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - Everyone wants to know the secret to a long and happy marriage. For one California couple, it’s keeping the spark alive with weekly outings to Chick-fil-A.

It was date night Wednesday for Bonnie and Lloyd Reynolds at their neighborhood Chick-fil-A. This week, they celebrated a major milestone in their marriage there.

“We come here every week,” Bonnie Reynolds said.

“Just the two of us,” Lloyd Reynolds added.

The couple, both in their 80s, are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.

“We’ve gotten older, but we’ve grown together,” she said.

“I’m still in love with her,” he said.

Restaurant employees look forward to their weekly date-night tradition.

“When you see them, the room just brightens up,” said Lesya Komarchuk, Chick-fil-A sales manager. “Their love for each other is so evident.”

The crew wanted to make sure the couple’s anniversary was extra special, with flowers, candles and friends and family on hand to help celebrate.

Bonnie and Lloyd Reynolds brought along some mementos, like their marriage certificate, family photos of their three sons and even a picture from their second date.

“I was 14 years old,” she said.

Lloyd Reynolds is more than willing to share his secrets with the younger generation. He even has a top 10 list on how to maintain happy marriage.

“The first is never yell at each other unless the house is on fire,” he said.

It’s a love that began back in their teens.

“I knew right away he was different,” she said.

And it’s still strong more than six decades later.

“I’m just really thankful to have her,” he said. “She’s a blessing in my life.”

In addition to their three sons, the couple has seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Copyright 2023 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One arrested after three-vehicle Tucson crash
UPDATE: One arrested after three-vehicle Tucson crash
Authorities: California residents caught shoplifting in Marana
Authorities: California residents caught shoplifting in Marana
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Search for two theft suspects in Pima County
Search for two theft suspects in Pima County
Pima County Sheriff’s deputies arrest murder suspect in Green Valley area
UPDATE: Pima County Sheriff’s deputies arrest murder suspect in Green Valley area

Latest News

It’s a 3-foot-long leg bone from an acrocanthosaurus, a 38-foot-long carnivore, according to...
Paleontologists find massive dinosaur bones 50 million years older than the T-Rex
Tucson Police on scene of officer-involved shooting
NEW INFORMATION: Suspect dead after Tucson officer-involved shooting
Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading...
Illinois surveys storm damage after multiple suspected tornadoes hit Chicago, suburbs
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
Biden says he’s serious about pursuing prisoner exchange for WSJ reporter held in Russia
FILE - The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it cleared Perrigo’s once-a-day Opill to...
First over-the-counter birth control pill gets FDA approval