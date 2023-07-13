Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Excessive Heat Warning this weekend

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A few outflows could trigger storms Thursday afternoon and evening, especially south and east of Tucson. However, our storm chances decrease for the rest of the week, as high pressure settles over the area and shifts northwestward.

This slightly drier pattern will allow temperatures to heat up to near daily records by the weekend. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for southern Arizona (below 5,000 ft) Saturday morning through Monday evening. Thankfully, additional moisture will increase storm chances yet again early next week.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a high near 105°. 30% chance for storms.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 108°. 20% chance for storms.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 110°. 20% chance for storms.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 110°. 20% chance for storms.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 109°. 40% chance for storms.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 108°. 30% chance for storms.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 107°. 30% chance for storms.

