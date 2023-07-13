Inflation cools while prices stay high

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Shoppers are changing their habits or buying less. But with inflation lower, that doesn’t mean prices are dropping. For at least 18 months, we’ve continued to leaf out more green for the same amount of cabbage.

“I buy less. I still buy what I like, but I buy less,” said Avis Lussier as she checked out of Food Conspiracy Co-op on Fourth Avenue, where there was a garden variety of opinions about inflation and what it’s doing to our shopping habits.

“It just depends on what it is,” she said. When asked if things are getting better, she responded with a chuckle, “I wouldn’t go that far.”

“No because I agree with it. Stuff should be more expensive,” said Mike Pearson, who was also shopping at Food Conspiracy.

Wheat products, meat prices and produce, in general groceries, have risen about 20 percent at the co-op, according to operations manager Dave Porter.

“(Prices have) slowed down. I can’t say prices have gone down but I’ve seen them not increasing as much or nearly as steadily, so, thank goodness!” he said.

Porter said that one interesting change at Food Conspiracy is that people have cut back on juicing because it uses so much produce. He sees shoppers scaling back at all levels.

“Some people who tend to buy more are still buying less kind of regardless of where their socioeconomic path is,” he said.

Whether that’s a good deal or not depends on who’s shopping.

“We’ve got lots of things going on now, so we’ll just have to wait and see,” Lussier said.

“I’m a chef, so I know how much stuff costs. For years, we’ve been getting away with murder,” Pearson said about food prices.

The interest rate hikes intended to cool off housing prices and, therefore, inflation have resulted in 30 percent fewer mortgage applications in the past year, according to Zach Mooney, a senior loan officer at Nova Home Loans.

He says interest rates dropped on news of lower inflation. But moderately priced homes are still getting multiple offers, and Craig Thompson, president of the Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona (MLSSA), said that Tucson still has a low inventory. Both agreed that appraisals are still coming in high on mortgage applications.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.