Mom says she gave birth at home after being sent away from the hospital

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) - A California mother says she gave birth at home after being sent home from the hospital. She says the experience was frustrating, and she hopes sharing it will help someone else.

Shayanna Markham, pregnant with a baby girl, began having contractions in June and went to Kaiser Hospital in Vacaville. She says she felt pressured to leave and come back later. Her cervix was 5 centimeters dilated, and her contractions were every seven to eight minutes.

Doctors told her that being in labor could take anywhere between hours and days.

“She would recommend that I either went home to labor longer and then, when it got five minutes apart or they got stronger to come back or to walk around the outlets and dilate more,” Shayanna Markham said.

So, she returned home.

While there, baby Harper came into the world. It happened just 30 minutes after Shayanna Markham got back home, according to a video her sister posted on TikTok.

“I just grabbed a towel and put it underneath me. Harper came out, and I caught her,” Shayanna Markham said.

Her husband, Will Markham, was on the phone with 911.

“I didn’t know what to do. They walked me through what I needed to do and what steps to take until EMTs arrived,” he said.

The family was billed not only for the initial hospital visit but also for an ambulance trip back. Because their daughter had already been born, they were billed twice.

The entire ordeal left everyone frustrated.

“I’m more frustrated with it because when we were there, I had to ask to be checked to see how dilated I was,” Shayanna Markham said.

“I was mad at the nurse once I got there. After I cleaned up the mess, I shot to the hospital. She had mentioned, ‘Oh, I’m gonna put in your notes that you give fast delivery, so you don’t get sent home,’ and I made some comments back,” Will Markham said.

Now a month old, baby Harper is happy and healthy. Her mother hopes sharing her experience can turn a negative into a positive by helping others, so they aren’t put in the same situation.

“It didn’t help me, but if it could help another woman, then I’m glad it happened. I’m just glad me and Harper are OK,” Shayanna Markham said.

After hearing about what happened via TikTok, some medical professionals expressed outrage over the mishandling of the situation, while other mothers chimed in with similar personal experiences.

Copyright 2023 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.