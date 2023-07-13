Monsoon made ‘huge premiere’ in Vail, thousands without power

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - More than 2,500 people were left without power last night due to a heavy storm in Vail, marking one of the first storms during this year’s monsoon. Tucson Electric Power customers were left in the dark for more than two hours.

“Last night’s monsoon was pretty intense. It was the biggest storm I’ve seen out here and I’ve been out here about 22 years,” Vail resident Tom Howard said.

Howard is no stranger to Arizona monsoons but never can tell how to predict when a storm will happen and how hard it will hit.

“We didn’t think it was going to happen,” Howard said. “Around 9:15, it started and about 9:30, it was going full force and we lost power at about 9:30.”

Tucson Electric Power says there’s no telling where damage will occur, with summer being the most vulnerable time for their equipment.

“It’s the time of year where customers use the most energy,” TEP Spokesperson Joseph Barrios said, “it’s the time of year when our system is put to the test, it’s under the greatest stress because of high usage because of high temperatures, and again, because a storm could blow it.”

TEP says they prepare for this season all year, making note of areas that had the most outages in the previous year and spots that need extra attention. They say wind knocking down power poles causes the most damage.

“In some instances, we’ll identify an area where distribution poles may need to be replaced, and typically what we do now is instead of installing wooden polls, we’ll install steel poles,” Barrios said. “We find that they’re a little more resilient and they withstand strong winds and other storm conditions.”

They use automated systems to track where outages occur, but customers reporting damage help TEP identify the issue to get the power running faster.

“We are ready to respond as soon as we hear about that outage,” Barrios said, “we are ready to roll trucks, and we’ll try to get the lights back on as fast as we can.”

TEP says they will schedule more crews during the evening when storms are the most likely to be active. You can track all TEP power outages by clicking here.

