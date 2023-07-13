Mother arrested after Phoenix newborn with feeding tube taken from hospital

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A 5-day-old baby boy who went missing Wednesday in Phoenix was found safe a couple of hours after an AMBER Alert was issued. The Arizona Department of Transportation tweeted that the alert was deactivated around 9:45 p.m.

The newborn was reportedly taken from a Phoenix hospital against medical advice by his mother, 24-year-old Rosa Santana, who placed the boy in a duffel bag. According to police, the boy, only known as Baby Santana, was seen at Valleywise Health Medical Center on Roosevelt and 24th Streets just before 1:30 p.m. Law enforcement was concerned since the newborn had a feeding tube attached to him and is in need of life-saving medical treatment.

Detectives later tracked Santana to an apartment complex near 71st Avenue and Indian School Road, where the newborn was safely recovered. Santana was booked into jail for felony child abuse charges. Phoenix police say the baby is now back at the hospital to continue medical treatments.

Details on how Santana was able to leave the hospital remains unclear. However, Valleywise has released a statement to Arizona’s Family saying that they took quick action once they were alerted to the child going missing.

Valleywise Health maintains, trains and drills on emergency response protocols for emergency situations like the one that occurred yesterday. The Valleywise Health team was alerted when the baby and mother went missing from their acute care hospital room and these protocols were implemented immediately. We notified the Phoenix Police Department and began quickly securing access points throughout the medical center, surveillance of parking lots, mobilization of medical center staff and security personnel in search of the missing mother and infant. We believe the safety and security of each patient is integral to the mission of our hospital. We are grateful to our team members, law enforcement, community members and our local media for helping in the quick and safe return of the baby and are happy to report he is in good condition.

