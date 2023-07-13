One year into 988, over 60,000 calls in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Sunday, July 16, marks the first anniversary of the launch of the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline, which officials in Arizona are calling a success.

In the first year, Solari Crisis and Human Services, Arizona’s primary crisis call center, said they had received more than 60,000 calls from Arizona numbers.

“On average, we’re seeing more than 5000 calls per month come into 988,” said Thomas Bond, senior communications director for Solari Crisis and Human Services.

Bond added that since this line took the place of the national number, there has been a 40% increase in calls nationally and in Arizona.

Officials said the line had created access to care that was not there before.

“We now have kind of that one-stop resource that has brought this level of mental health care, assessment, evaluation and support to folks and made it more easily accessible than ever before,” said Joel Conger, Arizona market president for Connections Health Solutions.

The line has also provided people in a crisis with the best response possible.

“Our crisis counselors are trained to use the least restrictive intervention, which means law enforcement is only involved as a last resort and when there is an immediate concern for the caller’s safety or the safety of others,” said Bond.

In the first year, calls were answered within nine seconds. 85% of the calls were resolved over the phone without further assistance.

“We are able to ease the situation enough to the point where the caller is comfortable hanging up, they feel comfortable with the resources that they’ve given,” said Bond. “In about 15% of the cases, we find that we need to send a mobile team to the person to assess the situation in person, where they are and potentially provide resources to them or take them to a treatment center and if needed.”

Three types of calls have emerged across the state.

“The top three reasons for calls have been thoughts of suicide and or self-harm. Anxiety is number two. And social concerns are number three. That’s been pretty consistent month over month throughout the first year of 988,” said Bond.

And while the line has been successful, it has faced some challenges, specifically with area codes. But Conger added that even if you are in another state with an Arizona area code, you will still receive the proper help from wherever you call.

“Due to the migratory nature of folks as they kind of move across the United States, that has presented a challenge, but the good news is, I know at least specifically here in Arizona, our 988 line is able to stabilize 85% of the calls, regardless of where they’re coming from,” said Conger.

As the line enters its second year, officials hope to see the continuation of more access to care.

‘The phase two of the 988 implementation, if you will, will be to ensure that behavioral health crisis can continue on from having that phone resource available or the chat resource or the text resource, and then having the community mobile teams who can go out and intervene where the person’s having the crisis,” said Conger.

Officials want to remind people that if you call this line, you will remain anonymous, and all information is confidential. The line is available 24/7and provides bilingual support.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.