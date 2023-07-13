Pickleball injuries causing $500 million in medical costs

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - As the sport of Pickleball gets more popular across southern Arizona, there’s a new concern about the number of people getting hurt on the courts.

A new report from United-Healthcare estimates almost $500 million in medical costs could be the result of Pickleball in 2023.

As this sport continues to get more popular, health experts say you need to make sure you know what about the demands on your body.

As you get older, doctors recommend exercises that help with balance and coordination. That’s because they can help prevent the most common injuries from pickleball, which include strains, sprains, and fractures.

“You’re going to want to be able to maintain your muscular endurance and strength,” activity coordinator and trainer at Optum Community Center Caitlin Alexander said. “It also helps you be prepared in the case you do have an injury or a fall, it really makes that recovery time a lot easier if you have that background of strength training.”

Leaders say pickleball is a great way to be active, but just one slip could send you to the hospital.

”I was playing a game and a shot was behind me so I had to step back and i just couldn’t reach it, my shoe stopped, my body kept going, I fell down gracefully but I felt like I recovered really well,” pickleball player Marvina Tatum said.

There are a lot of different spots across Southern Arizona to play pickleball as well as places for physical therapy to get ready for when you hit that court.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.