Pima Animal Care Center unveiling new Mobile Medical Unit providing veterinary treatment to thousands of animals county-wide

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima Animal Care Center is unveiling a new Mobile Medical Unit to treat pet health issues county-wide before animals are surrendered to the shelter.

PACC says its new Mobile Medical Unit is going the extra mile to provide critical veterinary care across Pima County. Torre Chisholm, Executive Director for Friend of Pima Animal Care Center, said it will serve more than 15,000 furry family members county-wide.

“It started two years ago when we were coming out of the pandemic. We started to see so many unvaccinated, sick under-socialized animals coming back into the shelter,” said Chisholm.

PACC is using data from the most troubled spots county wide to determine where this unit will be set up.

“Pima County is excessively large right, 9,000 square miles. There’s a lot of areas in town where there’s not a lot of care for animals,” said Chisholm.

The 25-foot trailer will be staged in a location for a few days before moving to the next troubled spot. It is equipped with two surgical tables, an exam table, x-rays, dental equipment, and much more to meet various veterinary needs.

“It could be as simple as vaccinations and wellness checks, but also we could do a heavy load of spay and neuters, which is a definite proven method to keep animal populations under control. It can also serve as a disaster relief vehicle if there’s ever a fire or an emergency,” said Chisholm.

The trailer will be known as “Karen’s Karing Van’ in honor of Karen Bright. She was a longtime supporter of Friends of PACC. She passed away in 2022. Her husband, Clark Bright, said her legacy will forever live on.

“She had a big smile, a very happy person. All the animals loved her, would ignore me, run past me to get to her. She would have just been so happy to see it come about and all the animals that will get help from it,” said Bright.

There are currently 408 dogs at PACC available for foster or adoption. If you’re interested in adopting or fostering an animal, contact PACC.

