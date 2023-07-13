Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Police: One teen killed, another charged during robbery attempt in Tucson

16-year-old Ceasar Suarez Ortiz
16-year-old Ceasar Suarez Ortiz(Tucson Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:51 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - One teen is dead and another is facing a murder charge following a robbery attempt in Tucson on Monday, July 10.

The Tucson Police Department said Jose Salcedo, 17, and Cesar Suarez Ortiz, 16, tried to rob two other people near South Country Club Road and East 24th Street.

The TPD said the victims left, Ortiz began shooting and accidentally hit Salcedo.

Salcedo was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

While the victims called the police, Ortiz allegedly left the scene.

Ortiz was arrested two days later at his home and booked on charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

