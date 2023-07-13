Squirrel Monkey at Reid Park Zoo passes away

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Reid Park Zoo is mourning the death of a squirrel monkey.

A spokesperson for the Reid Park Zoo says “Dazzle” died from pregnancy complications.

“The entire team is deeply saddened by this loss,” said Adam Ramsey, Reid Park Zoo’s Animal Care Manager. “I want to take a moment to thank the keepers for their diligent work caring for Dazzle during her pregnancy and preparing for her to give birth, and to the veterinary team for their tremendous efforts to see her through labor.”

The Zoo says Dazzle went into labor overnight Monday and the team maintained a direct watch of her, monitoring contractions and other behaviors.

A spokesperson says Dazzle appeared to be experiencing normal labor but, over time, she started exhibiting symptoms that indicated signs of distress.

A decision was made that emergency care was needed and the Zoo’s veterinary team moved forward with a thorough hands-on evaluation of Dazzle. An ultrasound was performed, which revealed that the baby did not have a heartbeat. The medical team performed an emergency cesarean section. Following the C-section, the team attempted to resuscitate the baby but was unsuccessful.

Dazzle’s surgery was successful; however, despite aggressive medical management in the hospital’s intensive care unit, the severity of her condition prevented her from making a full recovery and Dazzle passed away on Tuesday.

A full necropsy will be performed to gather more information about both Dazzle and her baby.

“Dazzle was among the smallest in size of all the animals at the Zoo, but she will forever occupy a huge place in the hearts of all who knew her,” said Nancy Kluge, Reid Park Zoo President & CEO. “Dazzle was a strong and charismatic monkey who will be dearly missed by staff, volunteers, and Zoo guests alike.”

Reid Park Zoo has one remaining squirrel monkey, Parker. The squirrel monkey Species Survival Plan has made identifying companions for Parker as its top priority.

